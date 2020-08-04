UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International HR Organizations Should Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities In IIOJK: Sabeen Gull

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

International HR Organizations should take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK: Sabeen Gull

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sabeen Gull said that international human rights organizations should take notice of military siege and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sabeen Gull said that international human rights organizations should take notice of military siege and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While talking to APP, Sabeen Gull stated that one year of military siege occurred. She posed question where are international human rights organizations.

India deployed nine lac army persons in the valley to deprive Kashmiris from their due rights. She praised courage and morale of Kashmiris and hoped that they would continue their struggle for right of self determination. The Kashmiris have won psychological war and it also strengthened their resolve against cruel forces, she stated. The innocent Kashmiris rejected the illegal step of the Modi government, she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Jammu From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

2 hours ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.