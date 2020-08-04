International HR Organizations should take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK: Sabeen Gull

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sabeen Gull said that international human rights organizations should take notice of military siege and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sabeen Gull said that international human rights organizations should take notice of military siege and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While talking to APP, Sabeen Gull stated that one year of military siege occurred. She posed question where are international human rights organizations.

India deployed nine lac army persons in the valley to deprive Kashmiris from their due rights. She praised courage and morale of Kashmiris and hoped that they would continue their struggle for right of self determination. The Kashmiris have won psychological war and it also strengthened their resolve against cruel forces, she stated. The innocent Kashmiris rejected the illegal step of the Modi government, she concluded.