International Human Organizations Must Take Notice Of Israeli Atrocities On Palestinian: DC Palal

Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal led a protest rally in solidarity with the Muslims of Palestine and against the Israeli aggression on the orders of the provincial government on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal led a protest rally in solidarity with the Muslims of Palestine and against the Israeli aggression on the orders of the provincial government on Monday.

District officers and employees took part in the protest rally from DC Sherani's office. Rally participants held banners and placards with slogans against the Israeli atrocities. We stand with the Palestinian people in this difficult time. We will not leave the Palestinian people alone in this critical situation.

Addressing the rally, the Deputy Commissioner said that we strongly condemned the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacks on innocent people who were worshiping there at that time.

It is a serious and blatant violation of international laws and principles, including international human and fundamental rights, he said saying International human organizations should take notice of Israeli aggression and ensure the safety of Palestinians despite they would take concrete steps to stop Israeli atrocities against the civilian population in Gaza.

More Stories From Pakistan

