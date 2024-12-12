International Human Rights Day: Conference Stresses Empowering Women
In the connection with International Human Rights Day, a conference titled "Issues and Opportunities for Women and Vulnerable Sections of Society" was organised by the Department of Human Rights, in collaboration with FACES Pakistan, and support from German Cooperation GIZ and the Federal Ministry of Commerce, at a local hotel
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attended the event as a special guest, along with Focal Person for Civil Society Mehnaz Javed, board Member of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Asma Randhawa, Geniveve Ram Lal from the Pakistan National Commission on Women, and President of Jannet Welfare Ayesha Shafqat. The conference included detailed discussions on social issues, human rights, and women's rights. FACES Pakistan President, Javed William, presented the agenda for the conference, emphasizing the promotion of employment through empowering women in the textile sector.
Ramesh Arora praised FACES Pakistan's efforts and said, "By empowering women, a significant change can be brought about in society." He added, "Our effort is to make both men and women more confident, empowered, and self-reliant. The role of women is important for both social and societal development." He also appreciated the steps taken by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to provide empowered, self-sufficient, and dignified employment for both men and women. He emphasized that the Human Rights Policy implemented by the department guarantees the protection of all vulnerable segments of society, with women, transgender individuals, widows, and orphans being prioritized in the Minority Cards.
However, he stressed that to bring about positive change in society, everyone must collectively fulfill their responsibilities.
The conference also focused on alternative employment opportunities for women and domestic workers. Monica Gul, Project Manager of FACES Pakistan, gave a presentation highlighting various strategies for empowering women. A panel discussion was held in which experts discussed "Women's Rights and Alternative Employment Opportunities for Domestic Workers." Participants included Director of Human Rights, Mohammad Yusuf, Sister Genevieve, Sonia Naz, Ayesha Shafqat, Dr. Kalyan Singh, and Mrs. Nabeela Peter. During the conference, a street theater was presented with the theme "Women's Rights and Violence Against Women," highlighting social issues and necessary actions for supporting women. Furthermore, breakout group sessions were held, where five groups discussed "Issues Faced by Women in the Textile Industry and Ways to Empower Women."
At the end of the conference, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora was presented with a plant as a gift for environmental protection. Other speakers also discussed various ways to promote the social, economic, and political development of women, emphasizing that recognizing and safeguarding women's rights and acknowledging their strength is the key to forming a democratic and strong society. The conference was attended by a large number of transgender community members, civil society representatives, and political and social figures.
