International Human Rights Day observed across Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) District administration Sukkur, civil society organisations and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) in different parts of Sukkur division including Shikarpur held various programmes to mark International Human Rights Day on Monday.

In Sukkur, a rally was taken out from Pir Illahi Bux Tower to Sukkur Press Club.

It was led by Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh and Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal.

The members of civil society, NGOs, students and people from other segments of the society participated in the rally in large numbers.

In Shikarpur, the civil society organized a march where hundreds of people from all walks of life including women participated in the rally.

On the occasion, Deen Muhmmad, Samreen Lakho, Abid Mahar and others were also addressed.