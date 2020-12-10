International Human Rights day observed in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) observed International Human Rights Day here on Thursday to raise public awareness on human rights principles and Pakistan's national and international commitment to human rights, particularly marginalized communities including women and minorities.

The event was attended by members of Local Support Orgnizations, civil society organisations, Lawyers and Government officials.

Speaking at the event, CEO IGHDS Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel said the present government was taking all possible measures to ensure human rights of its citizens and especially those who are vulnerable and marginalized.

On the occasion, 100 ration bags were distributed to needy people and labours whose incomes were affected by the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.