International Hussainia Conference on August 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of the central executive of Markazi Imam Hussain Council held under the chairmanship of its chairman Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi here on Sunday.

The inaugural ceremony of International Hussainia conference will be held on 28th August.

The meeting was told that the delegation of various countries and all prominent Ulma Mashaikhs will participate in the conference.