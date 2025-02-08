International institutions acknowledge Pakistan’s economic stability: Atta Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Ullah Tarar has said that global financial institutions are recognizing Pakistan’s economic recovery, indicating that the country is moving toward stability and growth.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Tarar highlighted the government's commitment to development initiatives in his constituency, asserting that all promises made to the public are being fulfilled. He emphasized that party workers across the country are actively engaged in public service, marking today as a “Day of Development and Progress."

Tarar reiterated that inflation in Pakistan has decreased, and international economic institutions have acknowledged the nation’s improving financial position.

He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for steering Pakistan away from default, while also recognizing the critical role played by the Chief of Army Staff in stabilizing the economy.

The minister also linked Pakistan’s economic recovery to the sacrifices of martyrs, stating that their contributions have helped bring stability to the nation. In a strong rebuke to political opponents, he remarked that those who criticize national institutions have themselves been exposed in the £190 million corruption scandal.