UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Institutions Acknowledging Pakistan Economy Improved, Says Qureshi

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:12 PM

International institutions acknowledging Pakistan economy improved, says Qureshi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that international institutions are acknowledging that Pakistan economy has improved due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government.Talking to newsmen flanked by MQM leaders in Karachi on Sunday, he said with the efforts of the Prime Minister and the PTI government have succeeded to bring economic stability in the country.About local issues, the Foreign Minister said Karachi is the city of political wisdom and we met today to address the issues of the province.

He said that PTI and MQM-Pakistan ideas are quite similar and MQM-Pakistan has always cooperated with PTI in every situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that country has come out from the economic crisis and economy of the country is stable now.He said that Pakistan will flourish if Karachi grows as it is the industrial hub of the country.

Earlier, a high-level delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, visited the headquarters of Coalition partner, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The current overall political situation, local government election, Karachi and Hyderabad development package announced by federal government were discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Governor Khalid Maqbool Hyderabad Hub Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Indian born on 2nd December 1971 knew significance ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Union is main identity that citizens are pro ..

1 hour ago

Political participation is an integral part of com ..

1 hour ago

2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.