International institutions acknowledging Pakistan economy improved, says Qureshi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that international institutions are acknowledging that Pakistan economy has improved due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government.Talking to newsmen flanked by MQM leaders in Karachi on Sunday, he said with the efforts of the Prime Minister and the PTI government have succeeded to bring economic stability in the country.About local issues, the Foreign Minister said Karachi is the city of political wisdom and we met today to address the issues of the province.

He said that PTI and MQM-Pakistan ideas are quite similar and MQM-Pakistan has always cooperated with PTI in every situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that country has come out from the economic crisis and economy of the country is stable now.He said that Pakistan will flourish if Karachi grows as it is the industrial hub of the country.

Earlier, a high-level delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, visited the headquarters of Coalition partner, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The current overall political situation, local government election, Karachi and Hyderabad development package announced by federal government were discussed in the meeting.