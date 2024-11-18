International Iqbal Conference Held
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Muslim Institute Chairman Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali has said that continuity is the
biggest requirement to keep educational traditions alive.
He said this while addressing an inaugural session of a three-day International Iqbal Conference
organized by Iqbal academy Pakistan in collaboration with the Economic Cooperation Organisation
Cultural Institute at Aiwan e Iqbal on Monday.
He said: "In the past we witness no long gap in growth process of a big vision."
He added that it was high time to focus on why educational and philosophical tradition
of Muslim Ummah was getting weak.
Sultan Ahmad Ali said Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal had emerged as a living miracle in the
field of education and vision, adding that Allama Iqbal also emerged as a practical picture of
the dream of Maulana Rumi.
He said:" The emerging technological changes had changed our questions and vision", adding that there
was a need to focus on Iqbal's reconstruction of religious thoughts in islam.
He hoped that this international conference would help find solution of various problems.
He also congratulated organizers for holding the conference.
Iqbal Academy Pakistan Director Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqui said that Iqbal Academy was working day
and night to promote Iqbal's vision at national and international level.
He said that various projects had been started by Iqbal Academy especially for youngsters.
ECO Cultural Institute President Dr Saad S Khan also spoke on the ocassion.
Dr Ali Bayat from Iran, Muhammad Arif Khan from UK, Dr Muhammad Afsar Rahbeen from Afghanistan
and scholars from Spain, Egypt, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Tajikistan, Kuwait and other
countries attended the conference.
