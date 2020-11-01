International Iqbal Conference on Nov 9th,10th

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :In connection with birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal , National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organize two-day "International Iqbal Conference "on November 9th and 10th. Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood will be the chief guest . According to an official,Parliamentary Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division will also participate in coneference to share her thoughts about poet of East. Prof Fatah Muhammad Malik,Iftikhar Arif,Khalid Masood, Dr Basera Ambreen,Dr Rauf Bareekh, Dr Saeeda Tahir,Dr Aena Sawarwa,Dr Ibraheem Muhammad Ibraheem, Dr Ali beyat,Dr Asman Belan from Turkey would also participate.

He said that Eminent Scholar from all over the Pakistan and abroad will express their views at this conference. From Allama Iqbal's family Justice Rtd Begum Nasira Javed Iqbal, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Muneeb Iqbal and Iqbal Salah-ud-din would attend the conference. The conference would shed light on contributions of Poet of east to urdu literature and his role in the creation of Pakistan,he stated.