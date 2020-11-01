UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Iqbal Conference On Nov 9th,10th

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:20 PM

International Iqbal Conference on Nov 9th,10th

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :In connection with birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal , National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organize two-day "International Iqbal Conference "on  November 9th and 10th.          Federal Minister for education and Professional Training,  National History and Literary Heritage,  Shafaqat Mehmood  will be the chief guest .              According to an official,Parliamentary Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division will also participate in coneference to share her thoughts about poet of East.                     Prof Fatah Muhammad Malik,Iftikhar Arif,Khalid Masood, Dr Basera Ambreen,Dr Rauf Bareekh, Dr Saeeda Tahir,Dr Aena Sawarwa,Dr Ibraheem Muhammad Ibraheem, Dr Ali beyat,Dr Asman Belan from Turkey would also participate.

                                     He said that Eminent Scholar from all over the Pakistan and abroad will express their views at this conference.                                       From Allama Iqbal's family Justice Rtd Begum Nasira Javed Iqbal, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Muneeb Iqbal and Iqbal Salah-ud-din would attend the conference.    The conference would shed light on contributions of Poet of east to urdu literature and his role in the creation of Pakistan,he stated.            /395

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Turkey November Family All From Share

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Algerian President on &#0 ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE deploys the power of data to figh ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

13 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.