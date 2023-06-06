UrduPoint.com

International Islamic University (IIU) Inks MoUs With Fast Cables

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 08:48 PM

International Islamic University (IIU) inks MoUs with fast cables

International Islamic University (IIU) inked two MoUs on Tuesday with Fast cables limited under which the former will make an annual Zakat donation of a minimum of 02 million rupees as well as it will also award a cash prize of 1 lac rupees to the students scoring high CGPA in their finals year of studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):International Islamic University (IIU) inked two MoUs on Tuesday with Fast cables limited under which the former will make an annual Zakat donation of a minimum of 02 million rupees as well as it will also award a cash prize of 1 lac rupees to the students scoring high CGPA in their finals year of studies.

Both the MoUs were signed here on the new campus of the university by President, IIUI Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi and Managing Director (MD) of Fast Cables Limited Kamal Mian.

It was also attended by renowned social impact investor Mansoor Shakeel Vice President (VP) of Administration and Finance, Dr Nabi Bux Jumani.

VP of Research and Enterprise Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed, Director General (DG) of International Institute for Islamic Economics (IIIE) Dr Abdul Rasheed, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance (UAFA) Nuzhat Zareen, Incharge of Alumni office Dr Sonia Irum and other relevant officials were also present.

As per MoUs, both sides agreed to encourage and promote education, training, and research in different areas of learning such as social, natural, applied, and communication sciences with special emphasis on Islamic learning.

Moreover, Fast Cables Limited will also shortlist the candidates through campus recruitment drives as well as it will take steps for the internships and placement opportunities for the students of the Faculty of Engineering.

On the occasion, Kamal, an IIUI Alumnus shared his success story and he also reminisced about the day of the student life at IIUI.

He paid rich tributes to his teachers, adding the university had a meaningful impact and role in his success. He reiterated his resolve that such cooperation should be expanded in the future.

IIUI President on the occasion said, "MoU will pave the way for more joint ventures and joint collaborations for the promotion of education." He said, "The university is keen to address the needs of society by preparing skilled graduates who can contribute in the best manner in the progress of the society and country."IIUI President also apprised, "The university has a transparent mechanism of scholarship programs for the support of needy students under which they are being accommodated on merit and this step has been appreciated by the students and parents."

Related Topics

Education Student Progress Enterprise Shakeel International Islamic University Best Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collabor ..

Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collaborate to raise awareness on skin ..

6 minutes ago
 Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of ..

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of Kakhovka Dam Incident

23 minutes ago
 Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old ..

Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old enmity

23 minutes ago
 PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

23 minutes ago
 Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After De ..

Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - UN ..

23 minutes ago
 Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Ma ..

Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Made Soon - Official

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.