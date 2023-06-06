International Islamic University (IIU) inks MoUs with fast cables

International Islamic University (IIU) inked two MoUs on Tuesday with Fast cables limited under which the former will make an annual Zakat donation of a minimum of 02 million rupees as well as it will also award a cash prize of 1 lac rupees to the students scoring high CGPA in their finals year of studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):International Islamic University (IIU) inked two MoUs on Tuesday with Fast cables limited under which the former will make an annual Zakat donation of a minimum of 02 million rupees as well as it will also award a cash prize of 1 lac rupees to the students scoring high CGPA in their finals year of studies.

Both the MoUs were signed here on the new campus of the university by President, IIUI Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi and Managing Director (MD) of Fast Cables Limited Kamal Mian.

It was also attended by renowned social impact investor Mansoor Shakeel Vice President (VP) of Administration and Finance, Dr Nabi Bux Jumani.

VP of Research and Enterprise Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed, Director General (DG) of International Institute for Islamic Economics (IIIE) Dr Abdul Rasheed, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance (UAFA) Nuzhat Zareen, Incharge of Alumni office Dr Sonia Irum and other relevant officials were also present.

As per MoUs, both sides agreed to encourage and promote education, training, and research in different areas of learning such as social, natural, applied, and communication sciences with special emphasis on Islamic learning.

Moreover, Fast Cables Limited will also shortlist the candidates through campus recruitment drives as well as it will take steps for the internships and placement opportunities for the students of the Faculty of Engineering.

On the occasion, Kamal, an IIUI Alumnus shared his success story and he also reminisced about the day of the student life at IIUI.

He paid rich tributes to his teachers, adding the university had a meaningful impact and role in his success. He reiterated his resolve that such cooperation should be expanded in the future.

IIUI President on the occasion said, "MoU will pave the way for more joint ventures and joint collaborations for the promotion of education." He said, "The university is keen to address the needs of society by preparing skilled graduates who can contribute in the best manner in the progress of the society and country."IIUI President also apprised, "The university has a transparent mechanism of scholarship programs for the support of needy students under which they are being accommodated on merit and this step has been appreciated by the students and parents."