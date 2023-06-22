International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice Presidents and Deans

President of International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, hosted a dinner in honor of University Vice President and Deans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :President of International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, hosted a dinner in honor of University Vice President and Deans.

It was attended by all the Vice Presidents and Deans. IIUI President said that team efforts are the solution to challenges and this attribute has been reflected in the recent achievements of IIUI.

He said the strategic plan, and in its light academic and structural reforms, have paved the way to put the university on a new track of success.

Addressing the occasion, Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi said a teacher is the builder of society, he is the one who nurtures the ideal citizens who serve the Society.

Talking about the progress of the university, he said through our joint efforts and achievements we have established a base for the progress of this institution, now comes the most important stage to build its future and our next face of hard work has commenced.

He said the university is passing through its historic era, we have managed all the achievements with the dedication and honest efforts of Vice Presidents, Deans, DGs, the teaching community, and non-academic officials.

He urged that internal issues of the university must not be taken outside rather we must find their solution in the university.

He maintained that no external interference in the matters of the university shall be allowed and nobody would be allowed to take the internal matters of the institution outside.

The Worthy President also stressed on the administration to address all the issues on priority basis and take the number of any kind of issues to zero.

He said that the university management has been a staunch supporter of merit and matters such as promotion are our top priority. He said nobody will face injustice and we will ensure we execute the matter of promotions as per rules and regulations with expediently.

Thanking the government of Saudi Arabia, IIUI President said that a recent financial grant from Saudi Arabia has resulted in economic improvements for the university and it has helped us in managing the financial crisis.

Dr. Hathal said that the facilitation of the students must be a top priority. He also emphasized that faculty must remain updated with the advancements in technology. He reiterated his resolve that all efforts shall be made to make IIUI an ideal place of learning for the students.

He said this is the age of new media, the students are well aware of the many topics and modern trends, there is a need to nurture them in a way so that they may get exquisite knowledge without negative use of the platforms such as social media.

Hailing the recent improvement in the global university rankings, IIUI President said that despite achievements we have to focus more on academic excellence and we must opt for the latest teaching methods. He opined that the top priority is the preparation of curriculum in all the faculties in light of contemporary requirements.

He maintained that since the task has already been started, its timely completion to have a syllabus compatible with contemporary needs must be ensured.

Talking about the advancements in the education sector he said Campus Management System is the first step to digitization and the achievement of the goal of an ideal educational institution.

The worthy President opined that through academic excellence and quality research, the IIUI will soon be a role model for the rest of the universities. He added that the university's prime focus is to make its leading place among the top universities in the international rankings.

On the occasion, new and innovative ideas and suggestions presented by the participants were appreciated by the President, IIUI.