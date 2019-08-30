International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI) president highlights Kashmir issue in Friday sermon at Faisal Masjid

President of the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh highlighted Kashmir issue during his Friday sermon at Faisal Masjid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :President of the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh highlighted Kashmir issue during his Friday sermon at Faisal Masjid.

The sermon was attended by IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, other high ups of university and a large number of people from twin cities, says a press release.

IIUI president prayed for the end of miseries of Kashmir people and a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

He said people of Kashmir were struggling for freedom and there was no example of their commitment and love for land.

He emphasized on peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said that love and devotion of Pakistanis for the Kashmir cause was appreciable.

IIUI president�said that Kashmir issue was one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

He also called for arranging conferences, seminars and dialogues with greater frequency to create more awareness about the disputes and highlight miseries being faced by the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Later a walk was also held at Faisal Masjid campus to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.