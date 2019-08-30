UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University In Islamabad (IIUI) President Highlights Kashmir Issue In Friday Sermon At Faisal Masjid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI) president highlights Kashmir issue in Friday sermon at Faisal Masjid

President of the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh highlighted Kashmir issue during his Friday sermon at Faisal Masjid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :President of the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh highlighted Kashmir issue during his Friday sermon at Faisal Masjid.

The sermon was attended by IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, other high ups of university and a large number of people from twin cities, says a press release.

IIUI president prayed for the end of miseries of Kashmir people and a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

He said people of Kashmir were struggling for freedom and there was no example of their commitment and love for land.

He emphasized on peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said that love and devotion of Pakistanis for the Kashmir cause was appreciable.

IIUI president�said that Kashmir issue was one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

He also called for arranging conferences, seminars and dialogues with greater frequency to create more awareness about the disputes and highlight miseries being faced by the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Later a walk was also held at Faisal Masjid campus to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Resolution World United Nations International Islamic University Mosque Muslim All From Love

Recent Stories

Kashmir freedom movement to succeed: Ghulam Sarwar ..

2 minutes ago

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) ..

2 minutes ago

Artists, employees of Lok Virsa organize rally to ..

2 minutes ago

Stock Exchange stays bearish

2 minutes ago

Pakistan sent strong message to international com ..

10 minutes ago

Public and private universities observe Kashmir So ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.