International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) To Send 12 Employees For Umrah, 2 For Hajj

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:27 PM

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) to send 12 employees for Umrah, 2 for Hajj

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) will send 12 of its employees for performing Umrah and 2 for Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) will send 12 of its employees for performing Umrah and 2 for Hajj.

A lucky draw for choosing Umrah performers presided by President of International Islamic University Islamabad, Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh was organized by University Staff Welfare Association (USWA) on Tuesday for the employee of grade 1 to 16 at new campus for the university.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said that IIUI was playing significant role for development of Ummah as it was not only serving Pakistan but whole Islamic World also.

He also announced that he would arrange Mujamila visas for male and female Hajj performers. Dr. Al-Draiweesh hoped that all the officials of the IIUI would put sincere effort for the cause of university.

He vowed that steps for the prosperity of the 1 to 16 community would be taken.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh urged the participants of the ceremony to forge unity among their ranks and refrain from personal differences.

Earlier, in his speech, USWA President, Samar Iqbal vowed that association would keep playing positive role in the development of the university.

Meanwhile, General Secretary, Maqsood Khattak presented details of the initiatives of the association.

Those who were chosen through lucky draw for Umrah included Iqrar Hussain, Aziz ullah, Muhammad Yasir, Asfandyar Khan, Fazlur Rehman, Muhamad Hassan, M. Aftb, Risalat Hussain, Muhammad Anwar, Shehzad Gul, while two female members included Sadia Anjum and Durriya islam. In addition, two lucky ones who will get visas for the Hajj announced by IIUI President included Mehnaz Hina and Muhammad Safeer.

The ceremony was also attended by IIUI Vice Presidents Dr. Muhammad Munir and Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily.

