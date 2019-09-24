International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) ranked 801 among 1000 world varsities

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked 801-1000 by The World University Rankings in the overall category, while IIUI has also been ranked in the 3rd category among all Pakistani universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked 801-1000 by The World University Rankings in the overall category, while IIUI has also been ranked in the 3rd category among all Pakistani universities.

This year's rankings include almost 1,400 universities across 92 countries worldwide, said a press release on Tuesday. It was for the first time that IIUI through its Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) participated in The World University Rankings.

Universities were evaluated on five ranking indicators including teaching, research, citations, industry income, and international outlook.

According to details, provided by QEC, IIUI under rankings criteria "Citations", secured 3rd position among Pakistani universities.

In addition, IIUI secured 2nd position in terms of "International Outlook" among Pakistani universities.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier this year, IIUI was ranked 301+ by The University Impact Rankings 2019 in the overall category comprising of four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

IIUI leadership, while expressing gratitude upon the achievement congratulated the academic and administrative staff of the institution and hoped that they would remain committed to the university in the future by continuing their hard work so that the institution may get top slot in all world rankings.