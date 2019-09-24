UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Ranked 801 Among 1000 World Varsities

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:54 PM

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) ranked 801 among 1000 world varsities

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked 801-1000 by The World University Rankings in the overall category, while IIUI has also been ranked in the 3rd category among all Pakistani universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked 801-1000 by The World University Rankings in the overall category, while IIUI has also been ranked in the 3rd category among all Pakistani universities.

This year's rankings include almost 1,400 universities across 92 countries worldwide, said a press release on Tuesday. It was for the first time that IIUI through its Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) participated in The World University Rankings.

Universities were evaluated on five ranking indicators including teaching, research, citations, industry income, and international outlook.

According to details, provided by QEC, IIUI under rankings criteria "Citations", secured 3rd position among Pakistani universities.

In addition, IIUI secured 2nd position in terms of "International Outlook" among Pakistani universities.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier this year, IIUI was ranked 301+ by The University Impact Rankings 2019 in the overall category comprising of four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

IIUI leadership, while expressing gratitude upon the achievement congratulated the academic and administrative staff of the institution and hoped that they would remain committed to the university in the future by continuing their hard work so that the institution may get top slot in all world rankings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations May 2019 All Industry Top

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

8 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.