International Islamic University Islamabad ASA stages sit-in to reinstate faculty members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)'s Academic Staff Association (ASA) Monday staged a sit-in at the university's entry gate adjacent to Kashmir Highway for reinstatement of faculty members.

A large number of faculty members and representatives of ASA participated in the sit-in. The ASA members of Quaid-e-Azam and COMSATS universities also participated in the sit-in to show their solidarity with the IIUI ASA, a press release said.

The participants were holding placards and banners with slogans of rule of law.