UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University Islamabad ASA Stages Sit-in To Reinstate Faculty Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:54 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad ASA stages sit-in to reinstate faculty members

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)'s Academic Staff Association (ASA) Monday staged a sit-in at the university's entry gate adjacent to Kashmir Highway for reinstatement of faculty members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)'s Academic Staff Association (ASA) Monday staged a sit-in at the university's entry gate adjacent to Kashmir Highway for reinstatement of faculty members.

A large number of faculty members and representatives of ASA participated in the sit-in. The ASA members of Quaid-e-Azam and COMSATS universities also participated in the sit-in to show their solidarity with the IIUI ASA, a press release said.

The participants were holding placards and banners with slogans of rule of law.

Related Topics

Islamabad International Islamic University

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court dismisses 400 petitions against ..

18 seconds ago

Pb govt presents four reports in Punjab Assembly

21 seconds ago

Nine-man Cagliari reclaim fourth after dramatic Le ..

23 seconds ago

Eight killed as passenger bus collide with truck i ..

25 seconds ago

Hundreds of Sudanese women march against violence

4 minutes ago

Over 47,500 Gallons of Smuggled Fuel Seized in Sou ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.