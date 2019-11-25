- Home
International Islamic University Islamabad ASA stages sit-in to reinstate faculty members
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:54 PM
International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)'s Academic Staff Association (ASA) Monday staged a sit-in at the university's entry gate adjacent to Kashmir Highway for reinstatement of faculty members
A large number of faculty members and representatives of ASA participated in the sit-in. The ASA members of Quaid-e-Azam and COMSATS universities also participated in the sit-in to show their solidarity with the IIUI ASA, a press release said.
The participants were holding placards and banners with slogans of rule of law.