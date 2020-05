International Islamic University Islamabad founding member passes away

Renowned Islamic scholar and former member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Tayyab Zain ul Abidin passed away in Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Renowned Islamic scholar and former member of board of Trustees (BoT) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Tayyab Zain ul Abidin passed away in Sudan.

Dr. Tayyab was one of the founding members of IIUI BoT. He served IIUI as Vice-President Academics, said a news release on Friday.

He also launched university's Department of politics and International Relations.

Dr. Tayyab served at IIUI for over a decade, where he also served as Dean of social sciences. He had done his PhD in Political Science from Cambridge University.

After IIUI, back in his country, he remained associated with Khartoum University.

Academic fraternity is saddened on his demise, while many scholars have termed his death as an irreparable loss for Islamic world.