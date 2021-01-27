UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University Islamabad Holds Seminar On Traffic Rules

Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:49 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) held a seminar on "road safety" to raise awareness for the drivers and conductors on traffic rules, here on Wednesday

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) held a seminar on "road safety" to raise awareness for the drivers and conductors on traffic rules, here on Wednesday.

The seminar was arranged by the Central Transport Unit (CTU) of university in collaboration with National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

The seminar was arranged by the Central Transport Unit (CTU) of university in collaboration with National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

The Seminar was aimed to raise awareness among drivers on Traffic Rules/ regulations/ road sense in addition to special care and knowledge amid drive in the foggy season.

The activity was joined by IIUI Vice President Prof. N.B. Jumani as chief guest. It was also attended by SSP (NH&MP) Ashiq Hussain Chohan, DSP NH&MP Waqar Malik and other officials of NH&MP. Incharge (Transport) Rustam Khan, Chief Security Officer Col. Amjad Zaman, Assistant Director Transport Hanif Khan and Superintend Transport Ishthar Ali were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. N.B. Jumani hailed the collaboration of CTU and NH&MP and termed the seminar as a constructive and valuable activity.

He said that the seminar is the best learning opportunity. IIUI Vice President stressed upon the drivers to make responsible driving a salient attribute of professional life adding that drivers at IIUI bus have a responsibility of dozens of lives on their shoulders.

Dr. Jumani also appreciated the role of NH&MP in awareness through seminars, radio and social media. He also assured that university administration is committed to provide comfortable and safe transportation to its students, faculty and staff.

Speaking in the ceremony, Ashiq Hussain Chohan stressed upon the role of educational institutions in awareness of the masses for traffic rules. Talking about the university bus drivers, he maintained that heavy vehicle drivers must obey the regulations as they have the responsibility of dozens of passengers.

Rustam Khan thanked the Vice president IIUI and officials of NH&MP for attending the seminar. He highlighted the importance of training sessions of the transportation fraternity.

Earlier, Incharge mobile education Unit, Imran Abbas Shah delivered a detailed lecture along with a presentation on the road safety and traffic rules.

The seminar was also addressed by Ali Jabir who elaborated the fog and safety measures. On the occasion, a quiz was also conducted and winners were awarded prizes by NH&MP officials.

