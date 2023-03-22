International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) delegation visits Parliament House

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:36 PM

A 43-member delegation of students from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Wednesday visited the Senate Secretariat at Parliament House

A 43-member delegation of students from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Wednesday visited the Senate Secretariat at Parliament House.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by high-ranking officials of the Upper House of Parliament.

During their visit, the delegation had the opportunity to explore the Senate Hall and Senate Museum.

They were also shown a documentary and received a briefing on the legislative process and functions of the Upper House.

The delegation showed great interest in the statues and historical photographs of prominent politicians in the Senate Museum. They thanked the officials of the Upper House for their hospitality and the informative tour.

