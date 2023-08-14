International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) holds grand Independence Day ceremony

In a spirited display of patriotism, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Monday commemorated Pakistan's Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony at its new campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :In a spirited display of patriotism, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Monday commemorated Pakistan's Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony at its new campus.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President of IIUI, and Brig. Shehryar Farouq Lodhi, Sector Commander Panjnad Rangers, Islamabad.

With precision and pride, the Pakistani flag soared to new heights as Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and Brig. Shehryar Farouq Lodhi hoisted it in unison, symbolizing unity and devotion to the nation. A dedicated squad of university guards stood in formation, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi eloquently expressed that Pakistan's inception owed itself to the visionary ideals and relentless endeavors of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the eminent philosopher-poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He emphasized the everlasting bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, portraying their bilateral relations as heart-to-heart connections.

Dr. Hathal reiterated that Pakistan's progress translated into the progress of the entire Muslim world, advocating for unity as a pressing need of the hour.

He called upon educational institutions to nurture the youth, instilling in them a profound sense of responsibility as the true beacon of hope for the Muslim world.

Subsequently, a high-level meeting took place between Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and Brig. Shehryar Farouq Lodhi in the President's Office at the new campus. During this interaction, Dr. Hathal Alotaibi shared the university's visionary aspirations and its newly formulated strategic plan.

He also highlighted IIUI's remarkable achievements in global rankings and elucidated the initiatives aimed at quelling polarization and fostering a peaceful environment on campus.

Brig. Shehryar Farouq Lodhi commended these efforts, reaffirming the significance of maintaining tranquillity within the academic community.