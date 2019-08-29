International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to fight for right of Kashmiries: Dr Yousif

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Thursday said IIUI would be among the leading ranks to fight for the rights of Kashmiris.

He was addressing to a gathering of vice presidents, deans, heads of departments, directors general and officers. He emphasized on peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

IIUI President said that Kashmir issue was one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

IIUI President also called for arranging conference, seminars and dialogues with greater frequency to create more awareness and information about the disputes and miseries being faced by Kashmiris.

During the meeting, a number of topics regarding university development were discussed, while IIUI President also gave necessary recommendations and directives on important aspects.

IIUI President praised the important role played in university progress by the Vice-Presidents, Deans, Heads of Departments and management staff. He also stressed that research must be promoted relevant to the needs of society.

