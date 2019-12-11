UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) , Huawei Agree To Build HIC

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) , Huawei agree to build HIC

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. have agreed to build a joint Hardware Installation Camp (HIC) at the university for talent development programmes in supporting Pakistan's ICT talent requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. have agreed to build a joint Hardware Installation Camp (HIC) at the university for talent development programmes in supporting Pakistan's ICT talent requirements.

This has been agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two sides in which both sides vowed to cooperate with each other and to extend expertise in respective emerging fields, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

On behalf of IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President of the university and Executive Member from Huawei signed the MoU.

In pursuance of MoU both the institutions would jointly explore new avenues, particularly in the areas of communication technology, research and training.

The MoU would pave the way to build a joint HIC for talent development programmes in supporting Pakistan's ICT talent requirements, focusing on up-skilling and re-skilling programmes leading to the necessary human capital building in supporting ICT infrastructure and developments and in creating world class graduates and professional ICT talents.

It was agreed to improve the practical capability of the faculty, Huawei would invite the faculty to join some real projects in progress.

In order to realign raw talents from the pool of fresh graduates to the high growth telecommunication sectors, Huawei would provide the internship programme for the good performance graduates, which would quickly make the graduates match industry requirements.

As per MoU, HIC would act as the training center for Huawei staff and its subcontractor staff, enabling them to have experience and knowledge of advanced technologies.

According to MoU, the HIC would help in the development of technical skills at international standards and will enable the resources to avail the opportunities in telecom sector of Pakistan and Middle East Region.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh hoped that cooperation between both institutions would double with the passage of time. He also thanked team Huawei for cooperation and support to achieve this milestone.

Earlier, he spoke on the importance of telecom sector and usage of new technologies. He also elaborated IIUI's vision of internationalization and its services through its constituent units and 9 faculties.

The ceremony was also attended by IIUI Deans, Directors and other relevant officers of IIUI and Huawei.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Progress Middle East Huawei International Islamic University From Industry

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Governor for compulsion of uniform for universitie ..

11 seconds ago

TUI warns grounded Boeing 737 MAX to sap 2020 prof ..

13 seconds ago

Army deployed as contentious Indian citizenship bi ..

14 seconds ago

Meeting discussed amendments to KP Business Rules

16 seconds ago

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) register 189 cases on ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.