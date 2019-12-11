International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) , Huawei agree to build HIC

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. have agreed to build a joint Hardware Installation Camp (HIC) at the university for talent development programmes in supporting Pakistan's ICT talent requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. have agreed to build a joint Hardware Installation Camp (HIC) at the university for talent development programmes in supporting Pakistan's ICT talent requirements.

This has been agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two sides in which both sides vowed to cooperate with each other and to extend expertise in respective emerging fields, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

On behalf of IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President of the university and Executive Member from Huawei signed the MoU.

In pursuance of MoU both the institutions would jointly explore new avenues, particularly in the areas of communication technology, research and training.

The MoU would pave the way to build a joint HIC for talent development programmes in supporting Pakistan's ICT talent requirements, focusing on up-skilling and re-skilling programmes leading to the necessary human capital building in supporting ICT infrastructure and developments and in creating world class graduates and professional ICT talents.

It was agreed to improve the practical capability of the faculty, Huawei would invite the faculty to join some real projects in progress.

In order to realign raw talents from the pool of fresh graduates to the high growth telecommunication sectors, Huawei would provide the internship programme for the good performance graduates, which would quickly make the graduates match industry requirements.

As per MoU, HIC would act as the training center for Huawei staff and its subcontractor staff, enabling them to have experience and knowledge of advanced technologies.

According to MoU, the HIC would help in the development of technical skills at international standards and will enable the resources to avail the opportunities in telecom sector of Pakistan and Middle East Region.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh hoped that cooperation between both institutions would double with the passage of time. He also thanked team Huawei for cooperation and support to achieve this milestone.

Earlier, he spoke on the importance of telecom sector and usage of new technologies. He also elaborated IIUI's vision of internationalization and its services through its constituent units and 9 faculties.

The ceremony was also attended by IIUI Deans, Directors and other relevant officers of IIUI and Huawei.