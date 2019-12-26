(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday under the "Nojuwanan-e-Pakistan" initiative of Paigham-e-Pakistan organized a two-day conference on Quaid's Vision of Pakistan.

The conference commenced here at Faisal Majisd Campus of the university, which was attended by a large number of students along with teachers hailing from various universities including, IIUI, LUMS, QAU,BZU Multan, PMAS Arid Agriculture Rawalpindi, GC Lahore, GCU for Women Faisalabad, UoL, Karakoram University, Khyber Medical University and University of Gujrat.

Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh President IIUI was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. He delivered a speech on vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal and youth of Muslim world.

He highlighted IIUI's goals in the light of the vision of Quaid-i-Azam. He said that IIUI, since its inception, focusing on building society, character building of youth and dissemination of Islamic values.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said that IIUI was an omen of Muslim unity where almost every Muslim country was represented. He said that Muslim youth were ray of hope and a bright future was their real destination.

Talking about Saudi-Pak ties, he said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have exemplary ties. He said both brethren countries have shared grieves and happiness always.

Dr Al-Draiweesh stressed upon the students to remain devoted to the progress of university and urged them to stay updated to the contemporary changes. He emphasized that students must focus on research and discipline.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Abdul Qadus Zohaib, Head of the Islamic Research Institute at Bahaud Din Zakriya University (BZU) Multan said that the future of the country was in the hands of young people who could play pivotal role in guidance of teachers through projects such as "Paigham-e-Pakistan".

He opined that youth could be best source of disseminating love for humanity in the light of teachings of Islam.

He further said that dream of progress couldn't be fulfilled without role of young people.

Expressing his views on this occasion, Murtaza Noor, coordinator of the inter universities consortium on social sciences said that Quaid-i-Azam's dream was to build a highly educated society having a skilled youth.

He said that Quaid also donated a large sum of money to the country's leading educational institutions in his last will. He said that through the consortium of universities, young people would be given ample opportunities to spread the message.

Dr Muhammad Munir, Vice President (AF&P), IIUI in his address presented a complete picture of all activities right from commencement of Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative and present initiatives.

He said that "Paigham-e-Pakistan" a national narrative was a landmark draft prepared by the great auspices. He said today, the voice of our peace was reaching the world through the efforts of the IRI administration and intellectuals. Dr Muhammad Munir also read quotes from Quaid-i-Azam's speeches on this occasion.

While delivering a welcome address, Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq, Director General, Islamic Research Institute (IRI, IIUI), encouraged participants to stay united against the extremist and separatist organizations in the country. He said that youth has a special responsibility towards this nation in the world of modern technology. Youth should join their hands against some stereotypical activities, which portray the negative image of Pakistan.

Dr Zia also briefed purpose and objectives of the conference, he said over 50,000 students put their efforts to prepare the narrative of "Nojuwanan-e-Pakistan" which will be launched on Friday, the second day of the conference.

He added that in this connection, 30 national and international seminars and 12 workshops were organized in different areas of country. On this occasion Murtaza Noor was conferred with (IRI) Islamic Research Institute's Peace Award in recognition of his services.