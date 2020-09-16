International Islamic University, Islamabad keen to enhance relations with international universities: Dr Hathal

President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi has said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi has said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world.

He stated this in a called on meeting with Chairman, Higher Education Commission, Dr Tariq Banuri, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in societies building were discussed.

IIUI President briefed Dr. Tariq on IIUI's vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence. IIUI President vowed that he will be in the leading ranks for cooperation with the HEC chief as per his aspirations for improvements in higher education.

On the occasion, Chairman HEC felicitated Dr.Hathal on assuming duties as IIUI's Preside6nt and wished him luck for achieving the set goals.

While appreciating the role of IIUI in society building and services, Dr. Tariq assured of maximum support to IIUI. He said universities must be given opportunities for linkages.

He said that universities must promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation.

Later, IIUI President also called on HEC Executive Director, Dr. FatehMarri where he discussed matters pertaining to academic excellence and importance of universities in society building. Both the officials also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation for quality education between varsities of the country.