UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Islamic University, Islamabad Keen To Enhance Relations With International Universities: Dr Hathal

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:39 PM

International Islamic University, Islamabad keen to enhance relations with international universities: Dr Hathal

President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi has said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi has said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world.

He stated this in a called on meeting with Chairman, Higher Education Commission, Dr Tariq Banuri, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in societies building were discussed.

IIUI President briefed Dr. Tariq on IIUI's vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence. IIUI President vowed that he will be in the leading ranks for cooperation with the HEC chief as per his aspirations for improvements in higher education.

On the occasion, Chairman HEC felicitated Dr.Hathal on assuming duties as IIUI's Preside6nt and wished him luck for achieving the set goals.

While appreciating the role of IIUI in society building and services, Dr. Tariq assured of maximum support to IIUI. He said universities must be given opportunities for linkages.

He said that universities must promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation.

Later, IIUI President also called on HEC Executive Director, Dr. FatehMarri where he discussed matters pertaining to academic excellence and importance of universities in society building. Both the officials also discussed ways of enhancing cooperation for quality education between varsities of the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Exchange Education HEC International Islamic University Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Hard working should be motto of young police offic ..

41 seconds ago

Sindh Education minister pays surprise visit to sc ..

43 seconds ago

Promotion of business activities, key focus of PTI ..

46 seconds ago

Esper to Discuss With Industry Partners in Califor ..

48 seconds ago

Chairpersons appointed in MTI KTH

4 minutes ago

Al Bowardi discusses cooperation with French Ambas ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.