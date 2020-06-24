International Islamic University, Islamabad launches support system to address students' issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has launched an online support system to address grievances, queries and support related issues with a tracking mechanism.

This system would assign a unique ticket number to each request so that it can be tracked with online responses, a press release on Wednesday said.

A valid IIUI email is required to submit a complaint.

Students will post their query to the relevant department directly. Additionally, a knowledge base has been developed containing general information. It will help students to easily find information they need. In future, support requests can be made through our new dedicated web portal at https://support.iiu.edu.pk./, it said.