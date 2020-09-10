International Islamic University, Islamabad President Dr Hathal holds meeting with Rector, VPs

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) President, Dr Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi on Thursday held meeting with IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Vice Presidents of IIUI and members of the finance and planning Committee at the new campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) President, Dr Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi on Thursday held meeting with IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Vice Presidents of IIUI and members of the finance and planning Committee at the new campus.

Earlier, the board of Trustees (BoT) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in its 14th meeting had approved the appointment of Dr Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi as new IIUI President, a press release said.

During the meeting, it was agreed that aim of academic excellence will be pursued. Both officials also vowed that merit would be top priority of the varsity leadership and no compromise will be made on university's progress.

IIUI Rector apprised of the IIUI President about the university vision, its achievements, distinctions and vision.

He said IIUI was happy to have a President of an international repute.

He hoped that university would progress more in the leadership of Dr Hathal.

IIUI President said that he was happy to join IIUI and love and hospitality offered upon his arrival was commendable.

He said that he would work devotedly to make IIUI an ideal international institution and added he would be happy to lead IIUI in the guidance of Prof Dr MasoomYasinzai.

The IIUI President said that the plan would be focused on three of its aspects short, medium and long terms. They also discussed vision and planning for E-learning and blended education, upon which IIUI President said it would be one of the important aspects that may lead IIUI towards its internationalization goal.

He assured of every possible cooperation and supervision to achieve the set goals. IIUI President desired that a dedicated email for the suggestions pertaining to improvements, progress and issues should be generated that would be supervised by VP Academics.

Later, IIUI President held a meeting with the members of the committee of finance and planning where he was briefed about university's financial landscape and issues pertaining to planning.

On the occasion, IIUI President vowed that merit will be varsity's top priority, while suggestions and hard work would be encouraged.

Dr. Hathal stressed that no stone should be left unturned to bring IIUI among the ranks of top international institutions.