International Islamic University Islamabad President Offers Condolences To Prof Ahmed Jan's Family

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:02 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad President offers condolences to Prof Ahmed Jan's family

Acting President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. N. B. Jumani visited residence of former IIUI faculty member (late) Prof. Ahmed Jan to offer condolences on his demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Acting President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. N. B. Jumani visited residence of former IIUI faculty member (late) Prof. Ahmed Jan to offer condolences on his demise.

The Acting President was also accompanied by Dr. Adul Wahab Jan, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Usuluddin, a press release on Monday said.

Dr. Ahmed Jan was former Head of the Department of Dawah and Islamic Culture at Faculty of Usuluddin. He was a famous expert on the studies of comparative religion.

Dr. Jumani conveyed grief and sorrow to Muhammad Tahir (son of late Prof. Ahmed Jan) and family on the behalf of IIUI President, Dr. Hathal bins Hamoud Al-Otaibi and offered fateha for the departed soul.

During interaction with the family of late Professor, Dr. Jumani also conveyed that Dr. Hathal prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul and courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He furthered that Dr. Hathal said Dr. Ahmed jan has gone on his eternal abode, and his services, expertise and efforts for the IIUI's progress and promotion of quality education will be remembered for long.

Dr. Jumani also conveyed that Dr Hathal has said "I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Prof. Ahmed Jan who was widely respected for his outstanding work in the field of Islamic Studies. This is a great loss for the academic fraternity".

On this occasion, Dr. Jumani said that Prof Ahmed Jan's services to bring department of Dawah and Islamic Culture to the heights of success will be remembered always. He added that Muslim world has lost an asset as Dr Ahmed was an omen of authority on the issues pertaining to comparative religion

