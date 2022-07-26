International Islamic University to hold admission expo on July 28

International Islamic University (IIU) will hold the admission Expo 2022 on the theme "opportunities for lifelong learning" on July 28 (Thursday) at students' activity center, new campus of the university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :International Islamic University (IIU) will hold the admission Expo 2022 on the theme "opportunities for lifelong learning" on July 28 (Thursday) at students' activity center, new campus of the university.

In addition to the details of the offered degree programs, career counseling and guidance about the process of applying in all 10 faculties, the visitor parents and candidates shall be given opportunity to meet the faculty members as well as they will also have the facility to have campus tours on the occasion.

All 10 faculties shall set up stalls to provide details of more than 100 degree progress in nearly 50 departments of the university.

The faculty shall be guiding and answering the queries related to the field and scope of subjects, available facilities , curriculum, eligibility and counseling.

The visitors shall be provided shuttle service to pick and drop them from university entry gates to the expo venue.

The admission expo is free and open for all, while female students may join from 10 to till 12 pm, while male students may join from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

In case of any query regarding the expo or admission, male candidates may call on 051-9019567, while female candidates may call on 051-9019319.