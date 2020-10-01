UrduPoint.com
International Journal To Honor Former KU Vice Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:51 PM

International Journal to honor former KU Vice Chancellor

A leading international journal Environmental and Experimental Botany will dedicate a special issue to commemorate the services and contributions made by late Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, who was also the former vice chancellor of the University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A leading international journal Environmental and Experimental Botany will dedicate a special issue to commemorate the services and contributions made by late Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, who was also the former vice chancellor of the University of Karachi.

The issue which is titled as "Recent advances in research on halophytes: from fundamental to applied aspects" will appear in the journal in the memory of late. Professor Dr M. Ajmal Khan (1952-2019), an internationally leading researcher in the field of salt tolerance in plants, according to a news release on Thursday.

The journal titled Environmental and Experimental Botany is one of the top most leading international journals of plant sciences and it is published by leading international publishers Elsevier.

The scientific community will remember Prof. Khan for his lifelong, dynamic and influential contribution to the investigation of traits conferring salt tolerance in plants, especially halophytes.

Ex- KU VC Professor Dr. Khan had spent over 44 years in teaching and research. His numerous articles dedicated to germination of halophytes under osmotic constraints generated a deeper understand of the ecophysiology of osmotic stress tolerance at early developmental stages in extremophile plants. Some of his most inspiring works are those dealing with the involvement of growth regulators in salt responses at the germination stage.

With great enthusiasm and clear forward thinking, Prof. Ajmal Khan was among pioneer scientists who believed in and clearly demonstrated the technical and economic feasibility of using halophytes for the creation of new productive systems in marginal lands using unconventional water resources (brackish water and seawater).

Besides, Ajmal emphasised the importance of sustainability of production systems for fodder and cattle farming based on non-conventional crops irrigated with brackish water. These approaches, which he and other scientists brought to the fore with passion and confidence, progressively gained international recognition. Today, the relevance of Biosaline Agriculture is no longer questionable, especially in the current context of global climate change, mainly marked by decreasing precipitation and increasing temperatures.

Professor Khan's impressive scientific achievements include more than 350 research papers in peer-reviewed international journals, editing of 13 books, completion of about 40 research projects.

In August 2001, he received the Pride of Performance from the President and in 2007 the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in recognition of his scientific contribution. In addition, he was elected a Fellow of the Pakistan academy of Sciences in 2001, The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) in 2004 and The Fellow of Islamic Academy of World Sciences (IAS) in 2011.

This special issue will focus on halophytes, plants that survive to reproduce in environments where the salt concentration can be around 200 mMNaCl or more, and which are rare, constituting less than one percent of the world's flora.

This issue aims at providing a qualitative contribution to the current progress in knowledge of the fundamental, economic and ecological interests of halophytes. The deadline for submissions of contributions is December 2020 (January 2021).

