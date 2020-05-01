UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Labor Day Observed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:10 PM

International Labor Day observed

The participants of a demonstration organized on the occasion of the International Labor Day on Friday called on implementation of social distancing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) strictly at factories and workplaces to save the lives of workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The participants of a demonstration organized on the occasion of the International Labor Day on Friday called on implementation of social distancing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) strictly at factories and workplaces to save the lives of workers.

The demonstration was organized by National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) which was attended by a large number of workers and leaders of different workers' unions, federations and civil society, outside Karachi Press Club here, said a press release.

The participants were carrying red flags and banners, while maintaining social distance.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Mansoor of NTUF said that the coronavirus has created a grave threat for mankind in whole world and even if the people succeeded to fight this disease, a grave economic crisis would greet them. Big international brands that earn profits of billions of Dollars annually have already cancelled their orders, while the international lending institutions instead of waiving off their loans are giving more loans to the poor nations, he added.

General Secretary of HBWWF Zehra Khan said that so far 200 million workers have already been rendered jobless due to lockdown situation across the world.

More than one billion other workers, about 38 percent of total labor force, are facing pay cuts or joblessness, she added.

She said that due to lockdowns more than 2.70 billion workers, 81 percent of global workforce, are facing cuts in their real wages. This is the most serious economic crisis after the Great Depression of 1929-30, she noted.

Habibuddin Junaidi of People's Labour Bureau said that the government has allowed many industries to run under standard operating procedures (SOPs), but these SOPs would not be followed by majority of industries and the lives of millions of workers would be put on stake.

Other speakers in the protest said that this situation demands that working class should reorganize itself. It needs that masses and workers should join hands and create a better world with better facilities of healthcare and education, social security and security of job, they said.

They said that the forced sacking of labors during lockdown should be stopped and all workers included home-based workers should be given their wages.

Related Topics

Karachi Protest World Poor Education Civil Society Job Nasir Women All Government Billion Million Labour Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Yemen's Southern Separatists Say Seeking Peace, Ca ..

1 minute ago

CNN, NBC News Networks Praise China in Fake News C ..

1 minute ago

WHO to Continue Working With Int'l Partners to Res ..

1 minute ago

KPTGC establishment, a landmark decision of KP Gov ..

18 minutes ago

Doctors, paramedical staff in Hazara become victim ..

18 minutes ago

Greece Records 21 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.