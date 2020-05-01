International Labor Day observed

The participants of a demonstration organized on the occasion of the International Labor Day on Friday called on implementation of social distancing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) strictly at factories and workplaces to save the lives of workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The participants of a demonstration organized on the occasion of the International Labor Day on Friday called on implementation of social distancing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) strictly at factories and workplaces to save the lives of workers.

The demonstration was organized by National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) which was attended by a large number of workers and leaders of different workers' unions, federations and civil society, outside Karachi Press Club here, said a press release.

The participants were carrying red flags and banners, while maintaining social distance.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Mansoor of NTUF said that the coronavirus has created a grave threat for mankind in whole world and even if the people succeeded to fight this disease, a grave economic crisis would greet them. Big international brands that earn profits of billions of Dollars annually have already cancelled their orders, while the international lending institutions instead of waiving off their loans are giving more loans to the poor nations, he added.

General Secretary of HBWWF Zehra Khan said that so far 200 million workers have already been rendered jobless due to lockdown situation across the world.

More than one billion other workers, about 38 percent of total labor force, are facing pay cuts or joblessness, she added.

She said that due to lockdowns more than 2.70 billion workers, 81 percent of global workforce, are facing cuts in their real wages. This is the most serious economic crisis after the Great Depression of 1929-30, she noted.

Habibuddin Junaidi of People's Labour Bureau said that the government has allowed many industries to run under standard operating procedures (SOPs), but these SOPs would not be followed by majority of industries and the lives of millions of workers would be put on stake.

Other speakers in the protest said that this situation demands that working class should reorganize itself. It needs that masses and workers should join hands and create a better world with better facilities of healthcare and education, social security and security of job, they said.

They said that the forced sacking of labors during lockdown should be stopped and all workers included home-based workers should be given their wages.