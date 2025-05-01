Open Menu

International Labour Day Observed With Focus On Workers' Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 01:40 PM

International Labour Day observed with focus on workers' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) International Labour Day is being observed on Thursday across the world, including Pakistan, with a renewed commitment to protect and promote workers’ rights.

According to a private news channel, this year’s theme is “Social justice and decent work. Safety and health of workers.

An official holiday has been declared in many countries, including Pakistan, to mark the day.

Walks, seminars, and conferences are being held to highlight the importance of laborers and their role in national development.

Speaking to media, a construction worker in Rawalpindi said, “We work hard every day, but still struggle to get fair wages and medical facilities.”

Another factory worker added, “Labour Day reminds us that our contributions matter, but we need better implementation of labour laws.”

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

14 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

14 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

14 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

14 hours ago
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

14 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

14 hours ago
 Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference

14 hours ago
 Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escala ..

Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert

14 hours ago
 Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: A ..

Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan