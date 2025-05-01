International Labour Day Observed With Focus On Workers' Rights
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) International Labour Day is being observed on Thursday across the world, including Pakistan, with a renewed commitment to protect and promote workers’ rights.
According to a private news channel, this year’s theme is “Social justice and decent work. Safety and health of workers.
”
An official holiday has been declared in many countries, including Pakistan, to mark the day.
Walks, seminars, and conferences are being held to highlight the importance of laborers and their role in national development.
Speaking to media, a construction worker in Rawalpindi said, “We work hard every day, but still struggle to get fair wages and medical facilities.”
Another factory worker added, “Labour Day reminds us that our contributions matter, but we need better implementation of labour laws.”
