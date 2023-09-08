Open Menu

International Literacy Day (IDL) Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM

International Literacy Day (IDL) like other parts of the country was observed here on Friday

A rally was organized under the theme of "promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies" from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Government Girls Higher Secondary school led by District Education Officer Literacy and Non-Formal Education Dr. Chaman Mansha.

On the occasion, he said that the ILD was celebrated in the world with the aim of giving every child the gift of education so they could play their role in the development, peace and prosperity of the society.

Therefore, it was the responsibility of each of us to enroll out-of-school children in schools and equip them with the jewel of knowledge, he added.

Regional Head Sindh Education Foundation Nisar Ahmed Bihan, Ali Khan Narejo Deputy District Officer Secondary Schools, Abdul Aziz Deputy District Officer Primary, District Coordinator LSU, RSU Om Prakash, Principal Comprehensive Higher Secondary School Prof. Muhammad Jameel Qureshi, Focal Person Literacy Imam Bakhsh Laskani Taluk, Education Officer Primary Sulaiman Gurgej, Farooq Ahmed Jatt, Pir Muzamil Jan Sirhandi, Sajid Rahu, teachers, students participated in large numbers.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that the Sindh Education Foundation along with the Department of Education was working to highlight the awareness of knowledge, adding now it was duty of parents to en-light their children with knowledge.

