UrduPoint.com

International Literacy Day Observed Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

International Literacy Day observed across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :International Literacy Day was observed on Wednesday in Punjab with the provincial government's firm resolve to improve the literacy rate by utilizing all available resources.

The main event was organized by the Department of Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education (L&NFBE) while the Provincial Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez was the chief guest.

The Minister addressing the ceremony, highlighted the importance of literacy, the interventions and achievements of the government in improving the literacy rate.

The Minister told the participants that 13,519 Non-Formal Schools were run by the L&NFBE department with an enrollment of 434,479 children and adolescents. The highest number of enrollment was registered in 2019 under the present government, he added.

The department had imparted adult literacy since its inception to 2,778,157 adult Illiterates. Under the present government, the period of adult literacy classes was enhanced to 6 months and the curriculum was upgraded and diversified in order to make the course more robust and to attract greater number of learners.

Raja Rashid said that the department with the support of JICA recently introduced a 32 month Primary level course in order to attract enrollment and retention of children and adolescents who were over aged for the grade that they needed to be enrolled in. The department with the assistance of UNICEF had started early childhood education model of teaching and learning in selected schools, he maintained.

He further said that the department started a Friends of Literacy Programme through which the support of individuals and organizations was enlisted in order to achieve the literacy targets. He also mentioned another flagship project of the present government was the ILM-O-HUNAR Project. The Minister said that department had constructed rooms, with the aid of the international NGO ALIGHT for those areas where no facility was available to establish schools within any building.

The education is being provided to children in workforce, slum dwellers, internally displaced persons, madrassah children, minorities, jail inmates, Dar-ul-Aman residents and transgenders.

Another great achievement of the government had been that the department was now going to have a permanent Directorate General for Literacy & NFBE. He vowed to ensure provision of education to every one following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Later, an online panel discussion was conducted regarding "Quality Education for non-formal schools and adult literacy centres. The panelists included eminent experts from the public, non-governmental and private sector.

Baela Raza Jamil, CEO, Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi was the moderator for the discussion and the panel consisted of Mian Imran Masood, President, Pakistan Education Council, Mian Riza ur Rehman, President, Serving Schools Foundation, Nayab Ali, Transgender Rights Expert, Shahbaz Hussain from Akhuwwat Foundation, Director Technical (NAVTTC), Dr. Tariq Habib Cheema, Country Representative Alight Pakistan, Huma Mirza, Representative Akhuwat Foundation, Chiho Ohashi, Chief Advisor, AQAL Project JICA Pakistan, Bashir Ahmad Zahid Goraya Additional Secretary Literacy & NFBE Department, Schools Education Department, Planning and Development Department and Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department.

All participants provided valuable input based on their experience, there was a rich discussion and the need for collaboration to achieve the target of universal education was stressed. This was followed by a question & answer session.

The event was successfully conducted with strict reinforcement of COVID-19 SOPs and underscoring the need to celebrate an important day like the International Literacy Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Jail Rashid 2019 Event All From Government National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

1 hour ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

2 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

2 hours ago
 UAE, a safe destination for global investments dur ..

UAE, a safe destination for global investments during economic uncertainty

2 hours ago
 China welcomes 'end of anarchy' with new Afghan go ..

China welcomes 'end of anarchy' with new Afghan govt

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.