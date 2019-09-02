International Literacy Day To Be Marked On Sept 8
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:38 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :International Literacy Day would be marked on September 8 (Sunday) across the northern Sindh renewing the commitments toward fulfilling the dream of becoming literate nation.
Different public and private organizations would arrange seminars,conferences and discussion pro-grammes to highlight the importance of a literate nation.