International Literacy Day to be marked on Sept 8

(@FahadShabbir)

International Literacy Day would be marked on September 8 (Sunday) across the northern Sindh renewing the commitments toward fulfilling the dream of becoming literate nation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :International Literacy Day would be marked on September 8 (Sunday) across the northern Sindh renewing the commitments toward fulfilling the dream of becoming literate nation.

Different public and private organizations would arrange seminars,conferences and discussion pro-grammes to highlight the importance of a literate nation.