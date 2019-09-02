UrduPoint.com
International Literacy Day To Be Marked On Sept 8

International Literacy Day to be marked on Sept 8

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :International Literacy Day would be marked on September 8 (Sunday) across the northern Sindh renewing the commitments toward fulfilling the dream of becoming literate nation.

Different public and private organizations would arrange seminars,conferences and discussion pro-grammes to highlight the importance of a literate nation.

