International Livestock, Poultry & Fisheries Expo Inaugurated
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Secretary Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperatives Department Muhammad Tahir Orakzai on Wednesday inaugurated third International Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Expo Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2025.
The event was also attended by Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Asal Khan, Director General Livestock Research Ejaz Ali, Director General Fisheries Muhammad Shafi Marwat, Provincial President of Livestock Welfare Association Asif Awan, Provincial President of Poultry Association Raj Wali Mohmand and senior officials.
The expo is being organized with the collaboration of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Livestock and Poultry Welfare Association with an objective to modernize the livestock, poultry, and fisheries sectors, promote investment and provide livestock farmers with opportunities aligned with international standards.
Tahir Orakzai also inspected the stalls at the expo and expressed keen interest in the exhibits. Speaking to the media, he stated that the expo is a revolutionary initiative for the livestock, poultry and fisheries sectors of KP adding that it would strengthen the local economy and also open new avenues for international investment.
He said that the third International Expo 2025 is a positive step not only for KP but it would impact Pakistan’s livestock and agriculture industries.
On the first day, investors, farmers, and international companies equipped with modern technology participated in the expo. At various stalls, representatives from government and private institutions, international organizations, and local companies provided guidance to farmers and industrialists.
