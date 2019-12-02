UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Marine Oil Spill Exercise Barracuda X Commenced

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:18 PM

International Marine Oil Spill Exercise Barracuda X Commenced

The 10th edition of International Exercise Barracuda formally commenced at the Headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) today, with an impressive flag hoisting ceremony

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) The 10th edition of International Exercise Barracuda formally commenced at the Headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) today, with an impressive flag hoisting ceremony. The ceremony was attended by 24 observers from 11 friendly countries and officers of Pakistan Navy and PMSA.

The flag hoisting ceremony was followed by an opening brief of the exercise at a local hotel in Karachi, where State Minister for climate change honorable Zartaj Gul was the Chief Guest .Observers from 11 friendly countries and delegations from various national stake holders also attended the opening brief where aims and objectives of Exercise Barracuda-X were highlighted. In the second session of the opening brief scholarly papers on environment protection and Search and Rescue at sea were presented by speakers from National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), National Institute of Oceanography(NIO) and PMSA.

Earlier, during the first day of exercise, the foreign observers had interaction with Director General PMSA Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman, who welcomed and thanked them for their participation in the exercise.

DG PMSA also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to curb pollution at sea and reiterated Pakistan Maritime Security Agency’s resolve to fight marine pollution.

International Exercise Barracuda-X is a Marine Oil Spill exercise and is aimed at enhancing capacity and proficiency of national stakeholders to combat the menace of pollution at sea. Twenty four observers from 11 Countries along with national stake holders including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force,PMSA, Port Qasim Authority and Karachi Port Trust are participating in the exercise. The international participants of Exercise Barracuda-X include Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

The exercise Barracuda X will be conducted in Karachi and sea from 2nd to 4th December 19.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Sri Lanka Turkey China Hotel Oman Oil Qatar Indonesia Bahrain Japan Saudi Arabia Kenya Maldives December From Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Jiangsu edge Jilin 100-98 in CBA

5 minutes ago

APC strongly condemns August 5 Indian sinister mov ..

5 minutes ago

U.S. Texas chemical plant fire contained, evacuat ..

5 minutes ago

Motorway police recover 26 kg heroin

5 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls 0.72 percent

5 minutes ago

Philippines' Manila airport to suspend operations ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.