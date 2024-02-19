International media conference starts at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A two-day international media conference kicked off at University of Sargodha here on Monday.

The conference is being organized with collaboration of Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC), Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals (AMCAP) and Department of Communication and Media Studies.

The conference brought together luminaries from academia, media practitioners and researchers to exchange the constructive and destructive role of AI in media and deeper understanding of AI-based media developments.

More than 65 national and international distinguished guests from across the world will present research papers at the conference.

PHEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir attended the opening ceremony along with Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr Shahid Munir emphasized that artificial intelligence is an informative force that changed the media landscape. "We must harness the power of AI responsibly, ensuring it serves to amplify diverse voices and foster inclusive storytelling.

" He assured that the PHEC would continue to release funds for such productive events.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said that the convergence of AI and media presents a momentous opportunity to democratize access to information and amplify marginalized narratives.

Dr. Bushra Hameedur Rehman, President of AMCAP, expressed optimism about the future of AI and media. She called upon the need for dialogue and cooperation among academia, industry, and policymakers to harness AI’s potential for positive societal impact.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal and Chairperson Department of Communication and Media Studies Prof. Dr. Hassan Raza Sherazi also attended the opening ceremony.

On the first day of the conference, 45 researchers across the world including China, the UK, New Zealand, the UAE, Norway, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Russia, Germany and Ireland presented their papers.