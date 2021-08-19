International media lauds Pakistan role in safe evacuation from Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The international media has lauded the efforts of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul's for facilitating the evacuation of people, especially those working for foreign organizations and international media from Afghanistan.

According to a CNN report, Pakistan was doing a commendable job of evacuating the international community members from Kabul. Pakistan embassy in Kabul was still working in the current situation to facilitate the people desiring to leave Afghanistan.

The border crossings at Torkham and Chatman had already been reopened after initial closure.

The Pakistani Embassy was opened and facilitating the safe evacuation and repatriation of international organizations and media representatives from Afghanistan.

The CNN correspondent, while quoting the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, had reported that the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul was issuing visas on priority basis to Afghans and other nationals working for foreign and international media outlets. They were being evacuated with the help of national flag carrier, namely Pakistan PIA.

Over 1,100 personnel have so far been safely evacuated from Afghanistan by PIA.

According to reports pouring in from Kabul Airport, there were still a large number of people who wanted to leave the country.