International Medical Corps-Pakistan donates Huggy Pro High Performance Tents to PDMA KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :In a benevolent gesture of humanitarian assistance, International Medical Corps-Pakistan (IMCP) has reached out to support the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) by generously donating four Huggy Pro high-performance tents, measuring 48 and 24 square meters in accordance with UNICEF standards.

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, these tents are equipped with winter liner kits, including ground sheets, shade nets, partitioning kits, and dividers.

These vital resources will be deployed during emergency situations to provide shelter, medical care, and essential supplies to those in need. And can be used as a mobile emergency hospital in emergency situation.

Emergency response holds significant importance in safeguarding the well-being of communities confronting severe winter conditions during disasters.

These specialized tents are designed to provide a safe and warm haven for those affected by natural calamities, ensuring their protection from extreme cold, snow, and inclement weather.

A formal signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, graced by the presence of representatives from PDMA, UNOCHA, and IMCP. The occasion marked the official handover of these much-needed supplies to PDMA officials.

Janat Gul Afridi, Director General PDMA, conveyed his deep gratitude for the generous support extended by International Medical Corps-Pakistan. He also appreciated the coordination role of UN OCHA (Ms Shama) in supporting and facilitating this activity.

He emphasized the adaptable nature of these high-performance tents, highlighting their utility in diverse emergency scenarios.

This significant donation underscores IMC's unwavering commitment to disaster preparedness and relief endeavors. By supplying essential resources to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, they are actively bolstering the province resilience and capability to respond effectively to emergencies.