LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) International Men's Day was celebrated across the country and all over the world on Tuesday.

The day is celebrated worldwide on November 19. It was started in 1999 to focus on the health of men and children and improve gender relations. Every year on November 19, International Men's Day is celebrated to recognise and honour the significant contributions to society, families and communities.

Gulzar Rasool, 38, a senior working male, told APP that International Men’s Day encourages men to teach boys in their lives the values, character and responsibilities of being a man. International Men’s Day is an opportunity for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all, he added.

Mao Zedong, Chinese politician, revolutionary, and political theorist who founded the People's Republic of China said, 'Men are more important than machines.'

Khalid Rauf, a senior advocate, told APP that International Men’s Day recognises that there are a broad variety of laws, values and viewpoints around the world that affect men and boys in different countries in different ways. There is also a diversity of opinions about those laws, values and viewpoints, which are held by people of different genders and gender identities throughout the world.