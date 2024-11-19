International Men's Day Celebrated
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
International Men's Day was celebrated across the country and all over the world on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) International Men's Day was celebrated across the country and all over the world on Tuesday.
The day is celebrated worldwide on November 19. It was started in 1999 to focus on the health of men and children and improve gender relations. Every year on November 19, International Men's Day is celebrated to recognise and honour the significant contributions to society, families and communities.
Gulzar Rasool, 38, a senior working male, told APP that International Men’s Day encourages men to teach boys in their lives the values, character and responsibilities of being a man. International Men’s Day is an opportunity for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all, he added.
Mao Zedong, Chinese politician, revolutionary, and political theorist who founded the People's Republic of China said, 'Men are more important than machines.'
Khalid Rauf, a senior advocate, told APP that International Men’s Day recognises that there are a broad variety of laws, values and viewpoints around the world that affect men and boys in different countries in different ways. There is also a diversity of opinions about those laws, values and viewpoints, which are held by people of different genders and gender identities throughout the world.
Recent Stories
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur
LDA reclaims 55 plots
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics6 minutes ago
-
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam6 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE7 minutes ago
-
Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt7 minutes ago
-
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP10 minutes ago
-
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted10 minutes ago
-
‘Run Across Pakistan’ race reaches Multan for better education to students3 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road10 minutes ago
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi33 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots33 minutes ago
-
Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers10 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs20 minutes ago