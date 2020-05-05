International Midwifery Day 2020 dedicated to medical practitioners fighting against Covid-19

A candle vigil was held in remembrance of healthcare workers lost their lives while taking care of novel cornonavirus disease (Covid-19) patients at a session organized by Midwifery Association of Pakistan and Women Hospital Koohi Goth Tuesday to mark International Midwifery Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A candle vigil was held in remembrance of healthcare workers lost their lives while taking care of novel cornonavirus disease (Covid-19) patients at a session organized by Midwifery Association of Pakistan and Women Hospital Koohi Goth Tuesday to mark International Midwifery Day.

Participants of the event, paying tributes to their co-professionals who died contracting the infection in line of their duty in different parts of the world vowed to fight the pandemic with more dedication and improved services for patients.

Senior gynecologist, Dr. Shershah on the occasion said observance of the day was aimed to raise awareness about the relevance of midwives in saving lives of mothers and their babies during prenatal period as well as after birth.

Mentioning that no less than 300,000 midwives were needed across the country, he said no less than two adequately trained midwives were posted in each of the villages so as to also help control situation emerging out of series of avoidable and at times not so avoidable challenges.

President, Midwifery Association of Pakistan, Uroosa Lakhani shared her professional experiences with her junior colleagues.