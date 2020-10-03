UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Milad Conference To Be Held At Minar-i-Pakistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:55 PM

International Milad Conference to be held at Minar-i-Pakistan

The 37th International Milad Conference will be held on the night of 11-12 Rabiul Awwal at Minar-i-Pakistan under the aegis of Tehrik Minhajul Quran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The 37th International Milad Conference will be held on the night of 11-12 Rabiul Awwal at Minar-i-Pakistan under the aegis of Tehrik Minhajul Quran.

Secretary of International Milad Conference 2020 Jawad Hamid, along with a delegation of central leaders of Minhajul Quran, visited the proposed venue to discuss arrangements.

Shehzad Qadri, Haji Muhammad Ishaq , Raja Nadeem Saeed Akhtar and Sardar Ghazanfar advocate were included the delegation.

Jawad Hamid said that they would implement the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the conference.

Related Topics

2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

30 initiatives in 5 years to activate Abu Dhabi’ ..

25 seconds ago

Jabeur first Arab woman in Roland Garros last 16

2 minutes ago

At least 15 killed in east Afghanistan bomb attack ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts on to facilitate taxpayers to the maximum: ..

2 minutes ago

World 186 Altmaier comes good thanks to Wawrinka, ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader demands launching of cleanliness drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.