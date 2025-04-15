Open Menu

International Minerals Investment Conference To Be Milestone For Country’s Mineral Development: Bilal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment, Bilal Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the upcoming International Minerals Investment Conference in Islamabad and the participation of delegations from around the world would serve as a milestone for the development of Pakistan’s mineral sector

In a statement, he emphasized that Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, is rich in untapped mineral resources, many of which are yet to be explored. He stressed the need to highlight these resources on a global stage, as Balochistan’s minerals have the potential to transform not just Pakistan but the entire region.

He noted that the international conference would pave the way for foreign investment in the minerals sector.

Calling Balochistan a “land of untapped treasures,” he described the province as home to majestic mountains and vast deserts filled with hidden natural wealth, waiting to be unearthed.from copper and gold to marble and chromite, Balochistan’s mining sector promises immense wealth and progress. With some of the world’s largest mineral reserves including copper, gold, lead, zinc, iron, and chromite.

He said that Balochistan stands as a land of opportunities for investors seeking a brighter future through the development of these natural resources. Regions like Reko Diq and Saindak have already drawn global attention for their significant mineral output, while countless unexplored sites across the province remain to be discovered, he said.

