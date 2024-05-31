Open Menu

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Representative Calls On Shaza Fatima

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan Ms. Esther Perez Ruiz called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Friday

Detailed views were exchanged on digitalization process in Pakistan and IT and Telecommunication sector said a news release.

Detailed views were exchanged on digitalization process in Pakistan and IT and Telecommunication sector said a news release.

While talking to the IMF Representative, Shaza Fatima said that steps are on for digital transformation in the country.

Connectivity, fiberization and availability of digital devices are the foundation of digitalization, she said.

Minister of State for IT said that government was committed to transform Pakistan into digital economy under the National Digitalization Plan.

Digitalization of health, education and agriculture sectors is pivotal for the uplift of the country.

About IT sector Shaza Fatima said IT sector of Pakistan has great potential as the sector is full of opportunities.

She noted that the IT exports of Pakistan were increasing. Under the vision of the Prime Minister private sector is being fully facilitated, she maintained.

Shaza Fatima said Ministry of IT was taking alongside the IT and Telecom industry.

