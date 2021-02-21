UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Mother Language Day Being Observed On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 02:50 PM

International Mother Language Day being observed on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :International Mother Language Day was being observed on Sunday to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

The day also aims to preserve and protect all languages used by peoples of the world, Radio Pakistan reported.

This year's theme of the day is, "Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society".

According to UNESCO, linguistic diversity is increasingly threatened as more and more languages disappear from the world.

At least 43 percent of the estimated six thousand languages spoken in the world are endangered while only a few hundred languages have genuinely been given a place in education systems and the public domain.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Threatened Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.