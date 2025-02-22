- Home
- Pakistan
- International Mother Language Day celebrated with calligraphy and cultural painting exhibition
International Mother Language Day Celebrated With Calligraphy And Cultural Painting Exhibition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) International Mother Language Day was observed on Friday with an exhibition of Pakistani languages' scripts and cultural paintings at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, under the auspices of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan.
The event commenced with a national poetry symposium and a welcome address by Kashif Kamal. After the recitation of the Holy Quran, a Naat, and the national anthem, the session was hosted by Allah Razi Rajput. Shields were distributed among the guests, along with a special gift presented by the chief guest.
The event featured prominent guest speakers, including Professor Dr. Aneela Kamal, Vice-Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University, who emphasized the significance of linguistic diversity.
A national poetry symposium was also held in connection with International Mother Language Day, presided over by renowned poet Anjum Saleemi, with Professor Dr. Aneela Kamal as the chief guest.
Distinguished poets recited their poetry in various Pakistani languages, including:
Professor Dr. Hanif Khalil (Pashto),
Hameed Kamran (Kashmiri),
Dr. Mehnaz Anjum (Urdu/Punjabi),
Saleem Shehzad (Saraiki),
Muhammad Waseem Faqeer (Hindko),
Ittifaq Butt (Punjabi),
Azeem Kashmiri (Gojri),
Maria Naqvi (urdu),
Farzand Ali Hashmi (Pothwari),
Rukhsana Sehar (Punjabi),
Afifa Khan Sunozai (Urdu),
Rashida Kanwal (Urdu), Nida Mehr (Punjabi),
Kashif Kamal (Urdu/Punjabi),
Dr.
Faisal Shehzad (Urdu),
Manzoor Ahmed Manzoor (Pahari),
Tahir Baloch (Urdu),
Mujtaba Haider Shirazi (Urdu),
Badar Siamyab (Punjabi - Kuwait),
Martyr Dr. Akash Ansari (Urdu),
Wali-ur-Rehman (Shina - Gilgit-Baltistan),
The event also featured honorary guests, including Barrister Bina Faraz. The session was presided over by Anjum Saleemi, while Allah Razi Rajput served as the event host.
The celebration highlighted the richness of Pakistan’s linguistic heritage, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting mother languages through literary and cultural activities.
It is worth mentioning that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared February 21 as "International Mother Language Day" in 1999, with the aim of promoting linguistic and cultural diversity worldwide.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indus Cultural Forum held literary festival6 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day celebrated with calligraphy and cultural painting exhibition6 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Malik1 hour ago
-
NAHE’s Faculty Development Programme for IPFP Fellows concludes at Lahore & Peshawar1 hour ago
-
NLPD held launching ceremony of website 'Warsaw Foundation International'1 hour ago
-
Turkish envoy Irfan Neziroglu calls on governor Punjab1 hour ago
-
Ben Warrington calls on Governor Saleem Haider1 hour ago
-
Special funds allocated for improvement of jails: Rana Manan1 hour ago
-
NA body expresses concern on selection process of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj1 hour ago
-
PAL inaugurates Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages2 hours ago
-
Funeral prayer of Ex, Advocate General Salahuddin Mengal offered in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Two robbers killed in shootout, Police claim2 hours ago