Open Menu

International Mother Language Day Celebrated With Calligraphy, Cultural Painting Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

International Mother Language Day celebrated with calligraphy, cultural painting exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) International Mother Language Day was observed with an exhibition of Pakistani languages' scripts and cultural paintings at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, under the auspices of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan.

The event commenced with a national poetry symposium and a welcome address by Kashif Kamal.

After the recitation of the Holy Quran, a Naat, and the national anthem, the session was hosted by Allah Razi Rajput. Shields were distributed among the guests, along with a special gift presented by the chief guest.

The event featured prominent guest speakers, including Professor Dr. Aneela Kamal, Vice-Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University, who emphasized the significance of linguistic diversity. A national poetry symposium was also held in connection with International Mother Language Day, presided over by renowned poet Anjum Saleemi, with Professor Dr. Aneela Kamal as the chief guest.

He said distinguished poets recited their poetry in various Pakistani languages, including: Professor Dr. Hanif Khalil (Pashto), Hameed Kamran (Kashmiri), Dr. Mehnaz Anjum (Urdu/Punjabi), Saleem Shehzad (Saraiki), Muhammad Waseem Faqeer (Hindko), Ittifaq Butt (Punjabi), Azeem Kashmiri (Gojri), Maria Naqvi (urdu), Farzand Ali Hashmi (Pothwari), Rukhsana Sehar (Punjabi), Afifa Khan Sunozai (Urdu), Rashida Kanwal (Urdu), Nida Mehr (Punjabi), Kashif Kamal (Urdu/Punjabi), Dr.

Faisal Shehzad (Urdu), Manzoor Ahmed Manzoor (Pahari), Tahir Baloch (Urdu), Mujtaba Haider Shirazi (Urdu), Badar Siamyab (Punjabi - Kuwait), Martyr Dr. Akash Ansari (Urdu), Wali-ur-Rehman (Shina - Gilgit-Baltistan), The event also featured honorary guests, including Barrister Bina Faraz.

The session was presided over by Anjum Saleemi, while Allah Razi Rajput served as the event host.

He said the celebration highlighted the richness of Pakistan’s linguistic heritage, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting mother languages through literary and cultural activities.

It is worth mentioning that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared February 21 as "International Mother Language Day" in 1999, with the aim of promoting linguistic and cultural diversity worldwide.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

58 minutes ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

3 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

15 hours ago
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

15 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

15 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

15 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

15 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

15 hours ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan