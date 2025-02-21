International Mother Language Day marks in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) International Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration with Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a colorful event in connection to International Mother Language Day here on Friday

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Prof Dr Tahmina Nangraj said that language was a source of communication that cements bonds with family, relatives, culture, and religion. He said that the mother language was an asset that brings a special culture, melody, and colors of life.

Former Secretary General of Sindhi Adabi Sangat, Prof Dr Adal Soomro said that every child had the right to education in the mother language. He said that the mother tongue gives confidence to the children and glorifies different features of the personality.

Keenjhar Nazeer in her address said that a child expresses his first feelings including happiness and fear in his mother tongue. Unfortunately, parents concentrate on foreign languages and remain reluctant to communicate with their children in their mother tongue, she added.