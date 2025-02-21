International Mother Language Day Marks In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) International Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration with Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a colorful event in connection to International Mother Language Day here on Friday
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Prof Dr Tahmina Nangraj said that language was a source of communication that cements bonds with family, relatives, culture, and religion. He said that the mother language was an asset that brings a special culture, melody, and colors of life.
Former Secretary General of Sindhi Adabi Sangat, Prof Dr Adal Soomro said that every child had the right to education in the mother language. He said that the mother tongue gives confidence to the children and glorifies different features of the personality.
Keenjhar Nazeer in her address said that a child expresses his first feelings including happiness and fear in his mother tongue. Unfortunately, parents concentrate on foreign languages and remain reluctant to communicate with their children in their mother tongue, she added.
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications
ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Mother Language Day marks in Sukkur4 minutes ago
-
PM greets scouts on World Scouts Day, praises PBSA progress4 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police crackdown on social evils continues14 minutes ago
-
Health minister inaugurates Anti-Rape Crisis Cell at BVH14 minutes ago
-
ASWA drive tree plantation campaign in kamber14 minutes ago
-
Senate session prorogued sine die14 minutes ago
-
Loralai students, faculty witness legislative process at Senate session14 minutes ago
-
Dera admin lower prices of essential items for Ramazan14 minutes ago
-
Peaceful protest basic right of every citizen: Tarar14 minutes ago
-
No restrictions on meeting PTI founder: Azma14 minutes ago
-
FIA held two human smugglers14 minutes ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh24 minutes ago