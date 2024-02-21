Open Menu

International Mother Language Day Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) International Mother Language Day was observed across the globe, including Pakistan on Wednesday.

This year theme of the Day was "Multilingual education is a pillar of intergenerational learning".

