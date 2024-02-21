International Mother language day observed in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration with Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a colorful event in connection to International Mother Language Day here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed said that language is a source of communication that cements bonds with family, relatives, culture, and religion. He said that the mother language is an asset that brings a special culture, melody, and colors of life.

Former Secretary General of Sindhi Adabi Sangat, Prof Dr Adal Soomro said that every child has the right to education in the mother language. He said that the mother tongue gives confidence to the children and glorifies different features of the personality.

Keenjhar Nazeer in her address said that a child expresses his first feelings including happiness and fear in his mother tongue. Unfortunately, parents concentrate on foreign languages and remain reluctant to communicate with their children in their mother tongue, she added.

CEO, IGHDS Dr Jamil Hussaun Shakeel said that the stability of Russia, Canada, Belgium, Iran, Turkey and others lie in the acceptance of mother languages. She said those countries gave respect to individuals by accepting linguistic identification. A large number of social activists, educationists, and journalists, attended the event.